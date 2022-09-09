Ballerini (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENTS artist KELSEA BALLERINI is teasing and confirming a collaboration with fellow Country artist CARLY PEARCE and Pop princess KELLY CLARKSON. The trio is set to release a new single "You're Drunk, Go Home," on SEPTEMBER 23rd.

The announcement was made on her INSTAGRAM account and collaborated by CLARKSONS account as well.

BALLERINI's post said, "a sassbomb yeehaw collab moment?!? YOU'RE DRUNK, GO HOME with my sister @carlypearce and hero sister @kellyclarkson available 9/23." She added, "can i get a yeeeeehaw."

Her post was accompanied by a video with a surprise visit from KELLY CLARKSON. Click here to learn more.

