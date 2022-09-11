-
WSAE (106.9 HOME fm), WJKN (89.3 The Arbor)/Spring Arbor, MI PD/MD Glenn Goodwin Helping Contemporary Christian Non-Reporting Stations
by Todd Stach
September 12, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Non-reporting Contemporary Christian radio stations are invited to join other non-reporting stations by submitting their weekly song adds. SPRING ARBOR UNIVERSITY RADIO Contemporary Christian WSAE (106.9 HOME.fm)/SPRING ARBOR, MI & sister station WJKN (89.3 THE ARBOR)/SPRING ARBOR, MI will be the centralized hub to get all non-reporter song adds to labels and independent radio promoters. There are seven stations already participating.
PD/MD GLENN GOODWIN shared, “We believe this will be a helpful tool for smaller stations and those that are non-reporting; and will be beneficial for the labels, artists, and the stations! We have received only positive feedback from the labels & promoters and look forward to helping our industry stay even better connected in this way!”
To be included, simply e-mail the info below to GOODWIN here.