Smith

ALL ACCESS wants to remind you of two wonderful events set for this week to commemorate and celebrate the life of our dear departed friend, STEVE SMITH who passed away on JULY 7th (NET NEWS 7/9).

The first event is set for THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15th from 3-6p at REPUBLIC RECORDS STUDIO, 220 W. 18th St. It’s hosted by FUNK FLEX, ROB STONE, MONTE LIPMAN & FELICIA SWERLING. Please RSVP by EOB TODAY (9/12) to seven@thefader.com.

The second event on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th at NOON, organized by SMITH's business partner TIM RICHARDS, which is nearly sold out, will be held at KATZ’s DELICATESSEN, 205 E. Houston St, NEW YORK, NY 10002. The price to attend is $70.00 and includes lunch. There is limited seating, so act now. Please RSVP and pay online, here. Additional details are here, (NET NEWS 8/28).

We look forward to seeing you at both STEVE SMITH events.

