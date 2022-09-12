Knablein (Photo: LinkedIn)

iHEARTMEDIA has promoted EVP/Flagship Products and User Experience UTA KNABLEIN to Chief Product Officer. KNABLEIN, who joined iHEART in 2018 after stints at NICKELODEON, OUTBRAIN, JP MORGAN, and CNBC and replaces CHRIS WILLIAMS as Chief Product Officer, will report to Digital Audio Group CEO CONAL BYRNE.

“At iHEARTMEDIA, we’re committed to innovation and being on the forefront of this fast paced industry,” said BYRNE. “Since joining the team, UTA has played a critical role in elevating the user experience through groundbreaking products and features. With her decades of experience and shared values, there is no doubt she is the right leader for our product team. As we look toward the future, we’re thrilled to have UTA’s depth of industry knowledge to keep us on the cutting edge.”

“My time at iHEARTMEDIA, working alongside CHRIS WILLIAMS, has been impactful and inspirational -- to say the very least. We have built an incredibly talented team that continuously strives to deliver a best-in-class experience and industry-leading products, and I am elated to step into this new role,” said KNABLEIN. “Looking ahead, we have an ambitious roadmap of new innovations that will continue to build on our robust offering, increase market share and drive growth for the iHEARTRADIO platform.”

