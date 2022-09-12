Jones

Syndication veteran JIM JONES has added CARPRO to his client base that includes THE KIM KOMANDO SHOW and SUITE RADIO.

TOM HAYNES of CARPRO said, “We have been seriously looking for a broadcast veteran who had the right background to grow the CARPRO radio network. JIM’s experience in successfully syndicating programming in the News, News/Talk and Sports formats is a perfect match with us and what we do! We are thrilled to have him represent us.”

JONES added, "I'm excited to represent a show that is proven to deliver both ratings and revenue in the most important category. Automotive dollars are very important to the success of any property. With CARPRO’s 20 years of proven success, I am proud to be partnered with them!”

