International Awards

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) has revealed the nominees for its 2022 International Awards. The nominees, selected for their work in expanding Country music's impact around the globe, represent AUSTRALIA, CANADA, GERMANY, THE NETHERLANDS, NEW ZEALAND, SWEDEN the U.K., and the U.S.

“I am thrilled to be honoring these deserving international partners as we continue to see sustained Country music growth globally,” said CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN. “At our core, we exist to expand Country music across the world, and each of these nominees has been an instrumental force in helping us further that mission by elevating and celebrating Country music around the globe in their own territories. I can't wait to celebrate each of them in the coming months!"

"All of our international award nominees have worked passionately and diligently in international markets for years," said MILLY OLYKAN, CMA's VP/International Relations and Development. "Country music has an amazing community of industry executives around the world, and each of these individuals [has] played a major part in building and continuing those relationships. They are all ambassadors and representatives for our genre, and we are grateful for their knowledge, expertise and friendship."

2022 CMA International Awards Nominees:

JO WALKER MEADOR INTERNATIONAL AWARD

This award recognizes outstanding achievement by an individual in advocating and supporting Country music's marketing development in territories outside the UNITED STATES

• PHIL BARTON (AUSTRALIA – LIZ ROSE MUSIC)

• BOBBI BOYCE (U.K. – formerly with CMA)

• BRAD TURCOTTE (U.S. – 615 LEVERAGE + STRATEGY)

ROB POTTS INTERNATIONAL LIVE MUSIC ADVANCEMENT AWARD

This award recognizes outstanding achievements by an individual who has made important contributions to the live music industry by extending performance opportunities and building live audiences for Country music outside of the UNITED STATES.

• BROOKE DUFORD (CANADA – REPUBLIC LIVE)

• NIGEL HASSLER (U.K. – CAA)

• SUSAN HEYMANN (AUSTRALIA – FRONTIER TOURING/CHUGG ENTERTAINMENT)

• ADAM OPPENHEIM (CANADA – STAMPEDE ENTERTAINMENT)

• CHRIS YORK (U.K. – SJM CONCERTS)

WESLEY ROSE INTERNATIONAL MEDIA ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

This award recognizes outstanding achievements in the media as they relate to Country music outside of the UNITED STATES.

• STEVEN BANKS (CANADA – ET CANADA)

• BOB SHENNAN (U.K. – BBC)

• CHARLOTTE THOMPSON (CANADA – RED UMBRELLA P.R.)

• RICHARD WILKINS (AUSTRALIA – NINE NEWTOWN AUSTRALIA)

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

This award recognizes outstanding achievement by a UNITED STATES-based artist who has demonstrated the most significant creative growth, development, and promotion of the Country music industry outside of the U.S. during the eligibility period.

• LINDSAY ELL

• ASHLEY McBRYDE

• BROTHERS OSBORNE

• TENILLE TOWNES

INTERNATIONAL COUNTRY BROADCASTER AWARD

This award recognizes outstanding achievement by a radio broadcaster or syndicated radio reporter outside the UNITED STATES who has made important contributions for the development of Country music in his/her country.

• CHRIS STEVENS (U.K. – formerly with COUNTRYLINE (CHRIS COUNTRY)

• JOAKIM RICHARDSON (SWEDEN – GO COUNTRY)

• JUSTIN THOMSON (AUSTRALIA – KIX COUNTRY)

JEFF WALKER GLOBAL COUNTRY ARTIST AWARD

This award recognizes outstanding achievements by a Country music artist signed outside of the UNITED STATES. The artist must have furthered the popularity of Country music, as well as brought attention to the Country music format in their foreign-based territory.

• KAYLEE BELL (NEW ZEALAND)

• ILSE DELANGE (THE NETHERLANDS)

• DALLAS SMITH (CANADA)

• THE WOLFE BROTHERS (AUSTRALIA)

Voting is open until MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26th. Winners will be announced later this year.

« see more Net News