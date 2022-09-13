Charese Fruge, Brooke Fox

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks with syndicated morning superstar BROOKE FOX, one of the hosts of ‘BROOKE & JEFFREY In The Morning.’ Based at HUBBARD Top 40 KQMV-F (MOViN 92.5)/SEATTLE, the show is now heard on over 50 stations across the U.S.

Discussing where she and the show are now and what rocks her world, FOX said, “There are two things that I'm most proud of. The first is the reason I love this job, and that's when a listener will thank me for giving her and her teenager something to bond over. When that mom tells me that she’s struggling to find common ground with her kiddo and we're the one thing they have in common, it really gets me. I am so moved by that. And the second thing is the team of people we have brought together. It has taken over a decade to create a space where we celebrate each other's wins and inspire each other to do better. I've surrounded myself with passionate, talented people and I’m so much better because of them.”

