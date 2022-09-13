Webinar Today

JACOBS MEDIA is holding a webinar on SEPTEMBER 21st at 2p (ET) to examine the results of PUBLIC RADIO TECHSURVEY 2022.

The survey, recently released at the PUBLIC RADIO PROGRAM DIRECTORS conference, looked at the online habits and behaviors of public radio audiences, based on responses from over 27,000 listeners of 69 U.S. public radio stations.

Register for the webinar by clicking here.

