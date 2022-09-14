New Podcast

News site GRID has entered the podcast competition with a new podcast hosted by Editor-at-Large MATTHEW YGLESIAS and Exec. Editor LAURA MCGANN. "BAD TAKES," an examination of the worst political arguments being made today, is debuting with three episodes. The show is produced by former POLITICO podcast producer OLIVIA REINGOLD.

“It’s no secret that the world today is filled with endless bad takes,” said YGLESIAS, the veteran political commentator who joined GRID in JANUARY and previously hosted the podcast "THE WEEDS." “In the case of our new podcast, bad takes are ideas that become fashionable among certain circles without anybody wanting to check if it’s true because it supports the narrative they want to peddle. I’m honored to host this podcast alongside LAURA, one of the smartest people I know, to tackle these bad takes in a clear, thorough and moderately entertaining way.”

“When we launched GRID earlier this year, we set out to report on how the most important trends, challenges, and opportunities of the day connect to one another -- and require connected solutions,” said MCGANN. “Over the last several months, our writing has done just that. Now, we look to take the same approach of examining complex topics in new ways through a podcast format, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be working alongside such a sharp mind like MATTHEW to make it happen.”

