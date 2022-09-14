Changes

ALL ACCESS has confirmed that iHEARTMEDIA DALLAS Market President KELLY KIBLER and SAN ANTONIO-AUSTIN Market President MATT MARTIN have exited the company. KIBLER had been with iHEART since its 1999 acquisition of JACOR, and had been with JACOR for two years before that. MARTIN joined then-CLEAR CHANNEL in 1995.

With KIBLER and MARTIN out, DETROIT Region President PAUL CORVINO will oversee the DALLAS-FORT WORTH and SAN ANTONIO-AUSTIN markets.

