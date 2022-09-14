-
iHeartMedia Dallas Market Pres. Kelly Kibler, San Antonio-Austin Market Pres. Matt Martin Exit
by Perry Michael Simon
September 14, 2022 at 10:07 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ALL ACCESS has confirmed that iHEARTMEDIA DALLAS Market President KELLY KIBLER and SAN ANTONIO-AUSTIN Market President MATT MARTIN have exited the company. KIBLER had been with iHEART since its 1999 acquisition of JACOR, and had been with JACOR for two years before that. MARTIN joined then-CLEAR CHANNEL in 1995.
With KIBLER and MARTIN out, DETROIT Region President PAUL CORVINO will oversee the DALLAS-FORT WORTH and SAN ANTONIO-AUSTIN markets.