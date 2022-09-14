Mitchell (Photo: WWL)

Longtime NEW ORLEANS radio personality and programmer BOB MITCHELL died MONDAY (9/12) of complications after hip surgery at 79, reports AUDACY News-Talk WWL-A-F/NEW ORLEANS, where MITCHELL most recently hosted in 2005-2020.

MITCHELL (real name LONNIE MATHERNE) first came to NEW ORLEANS radio in 1964, joining WNNR-A after a stint at WTMA-A/CHARLESTON, SC. He moved to WTIX-A in 1965 and became PD in 1968. After a long run with WTIX, MITCHELL moved to WLTS (LITE 105) as PD in 1986 and WTKL (KOOL 95.7) in 1993, shifting to sister WWL after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

