Davis

ALL ACCESS has learned that iHEARTMEDIA's Active Rock KEGL (97.1 THE EAGLE) and Classic Rock KZPS (LONESTAR 92.5)/DALLAS PD DON DAVIS has resigned his position effective immediately. DAVIS has been programming KZPS since 2008, and took over programming duties for KEGL a few years after that.

DAVIS told ALL ACCESS, "I'm looking forward to my next opportunity and can be reached at ddavisradio@gmail.com.

Prior to his run at KEGL & KZPS, DAVIS programmed KHYT/TUCSON, AZ and COX Classic Rock WFYV (ROCK 105)/JACKSONVILLE, FL.

ALL ACCESS also learned that KEGL's afternoon "Treehouse" show featuring DAN O'MALLEY and ALFIE COY had exited the station.

