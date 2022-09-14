Rewards Program

AMAZON's AMP has announced a Creator Fund to offer show creators monthly rewards.

“Creators are the heart and soul of AMP, and the Creator Fund is our next step toward recognizing the commitment of people who are doing what they love by making innovative shows that inspire and entertain,” said VP JOHN CIANCUTTI. “We’ve spent our beta listening to the early adopters of our creator community, and we understand that monetization is crucial for them. The Creator Fund will support loyal creators who are spending their time creating great programming and building a community of followers on AMP.”

All creators on AMP who have hosted a show in a qualifying month are eligible for the rewards, which are being assessed based on show performance and listener engagement. AMP is operating in limited-access beta mode on iOS devices in the U.S.

« see more Net News