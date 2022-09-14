Knoepfle

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP (UMPG), has named JENNIFER KNOEPFLE EVP and Co-Head/U.S. A&R, effective immediately. Based in LOS ANGELES, she will report to JODY GERSON, UMPG Chairman and CEO. In her role as EVP & Co-Head of U.S. A&R, KNOEPFLE will work closely with UMPG’s Co-Head of US A&R, EVP and Head/Global Creative Group DAVID GRAY and team to foster the company’s culture of creative collaboration, nurturing the next generation of both songwriting and A&R talent.

KNOEPFLE joins UMPG from SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING, where she has worked since 2009, most recently serving as SVP/Creative. During her tenure, KNOEPFLE was responsible for signing and developing songwriters including; JACK ANTONOFF, AARON DESSNER, DAN NIGRO, ARIEL RECHTSHAID, BLOODPOP, JOEL LITTLE and artists including; WILLOW, TATE MCRAE, KING PRINCESS, REMI WOLF, MAGGIE ROGERS, LEON BRIDGES, WALLOWS, SALEM ILESE, NOAH KAHAN and LORD HURON in recent years.

UMPG Chairman and CEO JODY GERSON said, “I am delighted to be reunited with JENNIFER and am thrilled she is joining us at UMPG. She is certainly one of the most gifted and accomplished A&R executives in the industry, and one that understands the qualities required to make a great songwriter, and possesses the instinct of how best to nurture, shape and strengthen that craft. She joins UMPG to lead our A&R team with DAVID GRAY, at a truly exciting time, as we further build on UMPG’s global creative strategy, which sets us apart from the industry - Nurturing next generation talent across all territories, supporting music’s biggest superstars, and reinforcing the legacies of songwriting icons.”

KNOEPFLE added, “I am excited and grateful to be reunited with JODY GERSON at UMPG, who played an integral role in my development and has served as a mentor since bringing me to Sony in 2009. We are both aligned in our belief in identifying and helping to shape tomorrow’s great talents. I look forward to working with the entire U.S. A&R team to deliver creative success for our writers and artists in the future.”

« see more Net News