Combs (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

SEAN “DIDDY” COMBS has been added to the 2022 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL lineup scheduled for SEPTEMBER 23rd and 24th at T-MOBILE ARENA in LAS VEGAS.

Also appearing at the festival will be AVRIL LAVIGNE, BLACK EYED PEAS, HALSEY, LIONEL RICHIE, LL COOL J FEAT. DJ Z-TRIP, LUKE COMBS, MAREN MORRIS, MEGAN THEE STALLION, MORGAN WALLEN, NICKI MINAJ, PAT BENATAR and NEIL GIRALDO, SAM SMITH, THE BLACK KEYS, PITBULL and more on the main stage. RYAN SEACREST is once again hosting the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL.

The CW NETWORK will broadcast the two-day event as a televised special this OCTOBER as well as a livestream.

« see more Net News