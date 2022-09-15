Streaming With TuneIn

The NHL's ANAHEIM DUCKS are teaming with TUNEIN to launch the team's own digital channel, "DUCKS STREAM," debuting TODAY (9/22) at 11a (PT). The channel will stream all live game broadcasts, plus a roster of ten new podcasts all available on demand as well as on the stream. STEVE CARROLL will return as play-by-play voice of the DUCKS, with DAN WOOD and JOSH BREWSTER as analysts, ALEXIS DOWNIE as studio host and content producer, and KENT FRENCH also a studio host. The DUCKS have aired on LOS ANGELES ANGELS Sports KLAA-A (AM830)/ORANGE-LOS ANGELES for the past several years; the rival LOS ANGELES KINGS switched from broadcast radio to a digital channel on iHEARTRADIO for English-language broadcasts in 2018.

“We’re excited to launch one of the most innovative audio networks in sports,” said DUCKS President AARON TEATS, “Partnering with TUNEIN gives fans increased access to our content on a round-the-clock basis, including programming hosted by players.”

“The ANAHEIM DUCKS have one of the most passionate fan bases in the NHL,” said TUNEIN CEO RICHARD STERN. “Our partnership with them means that no member of the flock will ever have to miss a moment of action on the ice, regardless of where they are.”

The new shows are the three-times-weekly "LIGHT THE LAMP"; the alumni-focused "FROM MIGHTY 'TIL NOW"; GM PAT VERBEEK's "THE BEEK"; "THE PLAYER LOUNGE," featuring current players; KENT FRENCH's "DUCKS UNFILTERED"; "LEADING THE FLOCK." a look at the club's off-ice activities; the minor league "GULLS REPORT"; "DUCKS REWIND"; "BEHIND THE BENCH," a coaches' show; and "SOCAL HOCKEY TALK." from the minor league SAN DIEGO GULLS.

« see more Net News