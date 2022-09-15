Biondo (Photo: LinkedIn)

iHEARTMEDIA has promoted NETWORKS GROUP EVP/Strategic Business Operations MICHAEL BIONDO to President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships. BIONDO, with the company for nearly 12 years, will report to iHEARTMEDIA DIGITAL GROUP CEO CONAL BYRNE.

“MIKE has had a long, varied career at iHEARTMEDIA, and has gained experience and wisdom across a diverse set of priorities, vendors and partners,” said BYRNE. “With MIKE in this new role, our company will be even better prepared to approach the market in a thoughtful, streamlined, strategic manner every day, and in every conversation.”

BIONDO said, “I am thrilled about this next chapter of my iHEART story and I’m looking forward to bringing new exciting opportunities to life here at iHEART.”

