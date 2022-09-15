Sublime Today (Photo: Amy Nichole Harris / Shutterstock.com)

SONY’s 3000 PICTURES has announced a SUBLIME biopic with CHERNIN ENTERTAINMENT, DAVE KAPLAN and PETER PATERNO producing, to be directed by FRANCIS LAWRENCE with a screenplay by fourtime EMMY nominee CHRIS MUNDY ("Ozark").

SUBLIME band members BUD GAUGH and ERIC WILSON, TROY NOWELL and JAKOB NOWELL on behalf of BRADLEY NOWELL's estate and SURFDOG/DKM's SCOTT SEINE are executive producing, with CAMERON MacCONOMY executive producing for ABOUT;BLANK.

The LONG BEACH-spawned trio helped launch an entire genre – fusing reggae grooves, punk grittiness, ska energy, back porch folk introspection, and hip-hop swagger. The wide appeal of SUBLIME’s music made them a household name, a milestone uniquely reached only after the untimely passing of lead singer BRADLEY NOWELL. “What I Got,” “Santeria,” “Wrong Way,” and “Doin’ Time” endure as innovative staples from the ‘90s alternative boom with continued radio airplay and massive commercial success 30 years after they first hit the airwaves.

Commented GAUGH and WILSON, along with BRADLEY's widow TROY NOWELL and son JAKE, “Wow – we can’t believe this is finally happening and we couldn’t be more honored and excited to have the great FRANCIS LAWRENCE and CHRIS MUNDY telling our story. We are so grateful to PETER PATERNO and DAVE KAPLAN/SURFDOG for their years of persistence and vision in getting this film going and thankful to SONY’s 3000 PICTURES and CHERNIN ENTERTAINMENT for believing in us and getting it on the big screen.”

Added SURFDOG's KAPLAN, “We’re thrilled SUBLIME's insanely cool and important story will finally be told. They were fearless and pioneering in bringing together so many musical genres, cultures, and lifestyles during their short time as a band, and their music is still influencing musicians and artists to this day. PETER PATERNO and I spent the last six years searching for the right partners and we are pinching ourselves with this 'Dream Team' of ELIZABETH GABLER and MARISA PAIVA at 3000 PICTURES, FRANCIS LAWRENCE, CHRIS MUNDY and the CHERNIN folks and can’t wait to see this film get made.”

LAWRENCE is readying the release of NETFLIX’s "Slumberland" starring JASON MOMOA and is in production on "The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes."

