Congratulations to iHEARTMEDIA EVP/Global Music Marketing & Strategy and Chair for this year’s TASTE OF HOPE, ALISSA POLLACK, and kudos to the entire TASTE OF HOPE WINE HEROS for an extraordinary turnout for TASTE OF HOPE 14, an annual event which raises money for CITY OF HOPE to fight and cure cancer.

Last night’s event (9/15) at THREESIXTYDEGREES in NEW YORK CITY brought together nearly 500 radio and music execs for a wonderful evening, raising more than $400,000 for CITY OF HOPE. Beloved music executive RICHARDS PALMESE welcomed everyone and introduced POLLACK who reminded everyone about while we were all there -- it was all about saving lives.

POLLACK told ALL ACCESS, “TONIGHT was so memorable as we haven’t been able to do this for several years due to COVID-19. I am so grateful for the outpouring of love and amazing support and participation from so many wonderful friends from all sides our business. It’s rare that folks can unify behind a cause, and there is nothing more important than saving lives and beating cancer, which has touched all of us – we’ve either had it or know people who have had it and lost their battle or the growing number of folks who have beaten cancer and are now thriving. Thanks to all who were apart of this special evening.”

