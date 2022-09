New In San Antonio

UNIVISION Latin Urban KMYO (LATINO MIX 95.1)/SAN ANTONIO has flipped to Spanish AC and AMOR 95.1. UNIVISION has eight other AMOR branded stations in AUSTIN, CHICAGO, FRESNO, HOUSTON, MIAMI, PHOENIX, SAN DIEGO, and SAN FRANCISCO.

UNIVISION/UFORIA Sr. Content Dir. and Spanish Hot AC Brand Manager MARK ARIAS is overseeing the station's move.

