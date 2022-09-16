Grant

iHEARTMEDIA has upped DETROIT SVP/Sales COLLEEN GRANT to Metro President for DETROIT. GRANT, who also served as DETROIT Region VP/Automotive and co-host of the "Light Up The D" public service program, will report to Division Pres. TOM MCCONNELL.

“COLLEEN has been instrumental to the success in DETROIT,” said MCCONNELL. “She has created a culture of high performance, accountability and respect and is the perfect choice to lead the DETROIT market.”

“This is a childhood dream come true for me,” said GRANT. “Having a father who was the General Manager of television stations, I’d always wanted to oversee stations as he did. I saw the care for people it required, the creativity necessary to generate growth, and his commitment to the community. These are the things I plan to bring to this opportunity and I couldn’t be more excited to do it.”

The cluster includes AC WNIC, Hip Hop WJLB, Classic Rock WLLZ, News WDFN-A (BIN 1130), Top 40 WKQI (CHANNEL 955), and R&B WMXD (MIX 92.3).

