Clough

BONNEVILLE Sports KKFN (104.3 THE FAN)/DENVER host SANDY CLOUGH is retiring from full-time hosting duties after 25 years with the station. CLOUGH joined THE FAN in 1997 after stints on crosstown KOA-A and KYBG-A.

“I’ve had a tremendous experience over the past 25 years sharing my opinions and interacting with our wonderful listeners at THE FAN,” said CLOUGH. “Being able to share in the joy of DENVER’s wins while consoling the city’s heartbreak of losses was a privilege and responsibility I was honored to have. I’m very grateful and appreciative for all of the amazing colleagues I’ve had the opportunity to call teammates, and most of all I’m extremely thankful to THE FAN audience who took the time to listen in and interact during our shows.”

“SANDY CLOUGH has had an incredible broadcasting career, leaving behind a standard of excellence on THE FAN that will carry on for years to come,” said SVP/Market Mgr. KATIE REID. “We are all incredibly thankful to SANDY for all of his contributions and his unwavering commitment to quality programming on THE FAN over the past 25 years.”

"Like so many other DENVER sports fans, I spent hours glued to THE FAN listening to SANDY CLOUGH entertain and educate,” said PD RAJ SHARAN. “It was thrilling to have the opportunity to produce Sandy as there’s never been a more prepared host. SANDY’s passion came through the speakers in captivating fashion, and his legacy will be forever engrained into THE FAN, carrying on for generations to come.”

