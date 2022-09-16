Brooks (Photo: Joseph Llanes)

Country superstar GARTH BROOKS is ending his "The GARTH Channel" on SIRIUSXM. After a six-year run, the channel will cease operations at midnight on OCTOBER 1st.

BROOKS told BILLBOARD that as his multi-year tour winds down, the channel served its purpose, and “sold a ton of tickets for us on the [arena] tour and a ton of tickets for us on the stadium tour, and now the drive for what it was and what it stood for is coming to a close. We plan this purposefully for all our stuff to be coming to a close here to see what our next step might be.”

A SIRIUSXM spokesperson told the magazine, "“We are incredibly grateful and proud to have collaborated with GARTH to present 'The GARTH Channel' on SIRIUSXM. We have enjoyed our creative relationship and look forward to working on future projects together.”

In addition to programming the music of BROOKS and his influences, the channel simulcast BROOKS' MONDAY night live show, "Inside Studio G," which will continue on FACEBOOK. As BILLBOARD reports, "Though SIRIUSXM senior Director/Programming LOU SIMON handled much of the programming chores [for the channel], BROOKS was actively involved in curating the musical selections."

No word yet on what will replace it on Channel 55.

« see more Net News