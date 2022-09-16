Mantia (Photo: Spencer Combs)

NASHVILLE-based independent publishing company CREATIVE NATION has signed songwriter MIA MANTIA. The company has also promoted four staffers: EMILY FURMAN to VP/Creative, ALEX TAMASHUNAS to Creative Dir., KELSEY GRANDA to SVP/Operations & Administration and ABBY HOLCOMB to Office and Social Media Dir.

MANTIA is a recent graduate of NASHVILLE's BELMONT UNIVERSITY, where she earned a songwriting degree at and won the 2019 GRAMMYU songwriter showcase and the 2019 BELMONT ACSAP Writers Night.

"MIA's songs move people," said TAMASHUNAS. "There's not much more you can ask for in a writer. They make you think, laugh, cry and call your mother. She, and her songs, have immense character, and I'm simply grateful we get to ride the waves she will make in Country music."

“From the day I moved to NASHVILLE, everyone has told me you need to find a champion that believes in you and will put themselves on the line for you," said MANTIA. "That’s something I really took to heart when searching for a deal. As soon as I walked into CREATIVE NATION, I felt like I found not just one champion, but a house full of them. I really couldn’t ask for anything more in a first deal, and can’t wait to see what this amazing team and I can do!”

“KELSEY, EMILY, ALEX and ABBY are a powerhouse publishing team," said CREATIVE NATION co-founder and CEO BETH LAIRD. "Working alongside them has been such a joy, and I’m excited about building the future of CREATIVE NATION with them."

