Bookending the highly successful TASTE OF HOPE on THURSDAY (9/15) were two well-attended events honoring the life and career of legendary radio programmer and mentor STEVE SMITH, who passed away on JULY 7th (NET NEWS 7/9).

The first gathering was on THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15th from 3-6p at REPUBLIC RECORDS STUDIO, 220 W. 18th St. It was hosted by FUNK FLEX, ROB STONE, MONTE LIPMAN and FELICIA SWERLING. Good vibes, good food (lots of sushi) and memories were present among the many who congregated to celebrate STEVE’s memory with the showing of a wonderful video highlighting many of STEVE’s successes.

STEVE, who was not only a radio junkie, but an accomplished Rock guitarist -- he looked like SAMMY HAGAR and was a real gear-heard -- would have loved the amazing state-of-the-art equipment found at REPUBLIC RECORDS STUDIO.

The second event was held on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th at KATZ’s DELI and coordinated by JEREMY RICE, TIM CLARKE, KIM GUTHRIE and TIM RICHARDS. Family and friends of STEVE crammed into a small private room in the back of this legendary eatery for outstanding food: pickles, coleslaw, fries, hot dogs, potato latkes, knishes and sandwiches including turkey, corned beef, and the star: pastrami on rye.



Among those attending and those speaking, indicated with * were:

ALISSA POLLACK, *ALEX QUJINTERO, *ANDRE YANCY, ANDREW SYKORA, ANDY DENEMARK, ANTHONY IOVINO, BILLIE JEAN SARULLO, BRIAN KELLY, BRIAN THOMAS, CHRIS EAGAN, DARNELLA DUNHAM, DERIK RUDOLPH, EMILY SHALBRACK, FELICIA SWERING-SUSLOW, JIMMY STEAL,

*GARY KRANTZ, *HEATHER COHEN, JEFF THOMAS, *JEREMY RICE, JOE RICCITELLI, *JOEL DENVER, JOHN BOULOS, JOHN MARKS, *JOHN PARISE,

Jeremy Rice telling Steve Smith stories JOHN SHEA, JOSHUA SMITH, *KEN LANE, *KIM GUTHRIE, *MAYNARD COHEN, *MIKE McVAY, *MINA FARAHMANDI SMITH (STEVE’s wife), PIERA THOMAS, ROB BABIN, ROGER LUSSIER, *RYAN SIMS (STEVE’s artist), *SUSAN LARKIN, *TIM CLARKE, *TIM RICHARDS, TOBY COHEN, STEFAN JONES.

And here are personally written sentiments about STEVE from those who RSVP’d and attended:

ALEX QUINTERO: “I worked for ROBERT SCORPIO in the early 2000s and met Steve at a private dinner that JERRY CLIFTON was hosting at an R&R CONVENTION. There SCORP told me to keep my head down and just listen! After that dinner, I met STEVE and he was super nice and offered a lot of advice. I'd keep in touch and talk to him once I became a programmer and was ALWAYS open to giving advice, listening to airchecks, etc. I last saw him when he interviewed me for a COX gig in ORLANDO. STEVE's generation of programmers were the best not just in radio but with people in general ... Overall, a great guy. Didn't really impact my life but taught me that you're never that important, that you can't take a call or answer an email!”

BRETT FIUMARA: “Making HOT 97 into what it is and hiring FUNK FLEX and ED LOVER & DRE were a huge part of my teen years. Having him fight for ROGER & JP to get the show on in TAMPA. His stories and demeanor during meetings were always informative and entertaining.”

CAROLYN GILBERT: “STEVE was an example of fierce positivity. Loved working with him. There's the story about sending a certain launch plan to a certain email address in error -- but we'll let that pass. :)”

DANIEL GLASS: “STEVE was a force of nature. You always knew when he walked in the room. His zest and passion for music and life was contagious.A rare individual who helped so many of us in the worlds of Rock, Pop, R&B and Dance. We will miss him.”

DANNY BUCH: We grew up a few miles from each other - yet didn't know each other till later when we did business together ... STEVE, always mistaken for a guitar player in bands I worked with - nobody ever perceived him as actually being the decision maker on what got on the air!"

DARRIN BRODERSON: “STEVE ‘poured the grease on the fire’ that JUDY ELLIS (and EMMIS) ignited when HOT 97 and 98.7 KISS-FM became the 1st FM Combo in NYC (then adding CD 101.9). STEVE made winning fun, exciting, educational, and inspiring!

ISSY SANCHEZ: “He made me skywrite his ratings once.”

JOEL DENVER: “STEVE was my friend for so long, I can't remember when we weren't friends. Always up, so passionate, and full of life and good vibes. We sadly lose people in our lives who matter, and STEVE mattered a lot to me, and to thousands of others because of the light he brought to everyone, every day. Miss you, my friend. You are irreplaceable.”

JOHN PARISE: “He’s one of only a few people in this business that professed his belief in the Roger & JP show and then backed it up with actions by putting us on the air in TAMPA in a Talk format that we had never done before. He said ‘you guys are gonna crush this! Go out there and prove me right.’ So, we did and within a couple of months, we were #1! I love that man and I’ll never forget him!“

JIMMY STEAL: He preceded me at EMMIS at a job we both held, overseeing the biggest hip hop stations in the world. I felt like I was following in his footsteps and felt his touch in many areas, even though I didn't know him well personally, his work was impactful and influential to me and our entire industry.”

MICHAEL BERRIN (aka M.C. SERCH): “STEVE played a pivotal role in my career as an artist, playing the music of the artist I produced, as an in air personality and finally as someone I could call when I was a consultant. He was very matter-of-fact with me and my favorite memories of him were STEVE giving me advice and his knowledge based on random thoughts he had from our history. I will never fit get him."

RICK COOPER: “STEVE was the King Of The Conventions back in the day! GAVINS, R&Rs, CONCLAVES, HITMAKERS and POES ... STEVE always lit up the room and added integrity to the panels he sat on. And those were different times in our biz ... social times! And STEVE always took the lead. What a guy! What a tragic loss!”

ROB BABIN: "STEVE was not only an incredible colleague for many years at CMG, but also an incredible friend! He taught me so much about the art of radio content and it's power to engage audiences. When I first became a VP/Market Manager of CMG/MIAMI, he was in the trenches with me every day, as we partnered to 'kick the market's ass!' That partnership continued for many years, as we focused on kicking ass across the country. I can still hear his voice as clear as day, 'let's kick their ass, ROB! (whose ever ass was in our way, competitively). When we were together, we'd always share songs that we were excited about. No matter the situation, STEVE was always available 24/7 to listen, share ideas or just connect. I truly miss my dear friend, STEVE! His memory will always live on with me - I love you STEVE!"

TIM RICHARDS: “He was my partner, friend and mentor.”

TODD ALAN: Loved speaking with and hearing Steve speak at various radio conventions. His radio stories were inspiring.

WAYNE MAYO: “Absolutely an amazing mentor for me when he got to New York in early AUTUMN, 1993, even though I'd already been following his work since his days at HOT 97.7 in SAN JOSE. So honored and privileged to be on his team at HOT 97, 98.7 KISS, and briefly KKBT/LOS ANGELES and POWER 105/NY.”

Anyone wishing to hear what may well have been the last two in-depth industry interviews with STEVE, and experience his energy, positivity and wisdom, please go to these two links:

STEVE SMITH, ALL ACCESS POWER PLAYER, NOVEMBER 30, 2021.

STEVE SMITH, ALL ACCESS POWER PLAYER, DECEMBER 13, 2021.

