Former COX MEDIA GROUP Spanish Hits WOEX (ÉXITOS 96.5)/ORLANDO GSM FERNANDO BAUERMEISTER has been named GM of SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM Spanish Hits WPYO (EL NUEVO ZOL 95.3FM)/ORLANDO and WSUN (EL NUEVO ZOL 97.1FM)/TAMPA-ST. PETERSBURG. BAUERMEISTER worked for SBS at its PUERTO RICO cluster in 1995-2005 and has also served as VP/Sales at iHEARTMEDIA/TAMPA and SARASOTA.

BAUERMEISTER said, "I am excited to come back to the SBS family and help the company grow its footprint in the FLORIDA market. We've put together a dream team comprised of experienced and successful professionals who are actively helping local and national advertisers achieve their marketing goals. EL NUEVO ZOL's programming features the most influential personalities, the hottest Latin contemporary music and limited commercial interruption, for the best overall listening experience."

SBS Pres./COO ALBERT RODRIGUEZ said, "FERNANDO is a valuable asset to our company, he has extensive experience in the audio market, specifically in the ORLANDO and TAMPA area. We are happy to have him on board and in a short period of time have seen great results."

