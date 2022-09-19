200 Sigle Moms helped

NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian WBGL/CHAMPAIGN, IL hosted its 20th Annual "Single Mom SATURDAY" promotion on SEPTEMBER 10th, partneringwith 15 car repair shops and dealerships to provide free oil changes to nearly 200 single moms. The station also partnered with local businesses to pay for car repairs for moms whose cars are considered unsafe.



“We love this event,” said WBGL Community Engagement Manager SARAH YEACKLEY. “It allows us to meet a tangible need for single moms that many would not otherwise receive. It is an opportunity to pray for them and show them they are loved and seen.”



“Today I was given new tires.” said single mom, BECKY. “I cried the whole way home. I’m having surgery on WEDNESDAY and a WBGL staff member and volunteer prayed for me. It was an uplifting experience, and I cannot thank you enough for the prayer, and car maintenance. Thank you!”

