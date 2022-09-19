Schmidt (Photo: Ed Rode)

Songwriter/producer JORDAN SCHMIDT has been signed to an exclusive publishing deal with ENDURANCE MUSIC GROUP (EMG) NASHVILLE. As part of the deal, EMG will also acquire a significant stake in his existing catalog. SCHMIDT has been successful writing for KANE BROWN, BLAKE SHELTON, MITCHELL TENPENNY, JASON ALDEAN and, most recently, HARDY's "Wait In The Truck" (feat. LAINEY WILSON), among many others.

Originally making a name for himself as a Rock/Alternative producer in MINNEAPOLIS, SCHMIDT then moved to NASHVILLE in 2012, making the leap from producer to full-time songwriter. He previously was signed to TREE VIBEZ MUSIC.

“I’m excited to call ENDURANCE home,” said SCHMIDT. “From our first meeting, I could tell they are people who understand songwriters and want to have a positive impact on their careers. I can’t wait to get the ball rolling with their incredible team, freak some of them out with my drunken antics at the next company holiday party, and I hope to add to all the great things already happening at ENDURANCE.”

“On behalf of everyone at ENDURANCE, I want to give JORDAN a heartfelt welcome to the team," said EMG Pres. MICHAEL MARTIN. "His talent in the writer’s room and his skill as a producer have set the tone for his continued impact on Country music. He is a tremendous addition to our creative family, and by joining forces we’ll have endless opportunities (and a lot of fun) on this new journey together.”

“I’ve been friends with JORDAN and his brother DANE for years, and I am so excited to finally have the opportunity to be on their team," said EMG Sr. Creative Dir. LAUREN FUNK. "JORDAN has proven himself as a hit songwriter and producer time and time again. We are thrilled to have him join the ENDURANCE family, and we know the success he has already had is only the beginning.”

