Tirade Caught On Audio

The ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH reports that VIPER BROADCASTING Rock KFNS (100.7 The VIPER)/TROY, MO morning co-host VIC FAUST unleashed a profanity-laced tirade off the air aimed at co-host CRYSTAL COOPER that was caught on audio and sent anonymously to the paper. On the audio, FAUST is heard making sexist remarks and insults at least three dozen times, targeting COOPER for everything from her weight to her parenting skills. The exchange followed an on-air tangle just before the commercial break in which FAUST called COOPER “stupid,” “immature” and “a liar.” FAUST, who is also a TV news anchor for NEXSTAR FOX affiliate KTVI-TV/ST. LOUIS, took aim at COOPER, calling her “fat,” “stupid,” and other expletives including at least one derogatory term directed toward women.

About halfway during the four-minute off-air exchange, COOPER replied to FAUST using profanity, saying he should “chill the (expletive) out” because he was “acting like an immature (expletive).” Before the break ended, FAUST said to COOPER, "If you come back, I’m going to be in your (expletive) every (expletive) day.”

Co-host ERIC JOHNSON and BRENDAN “SHANNY” SHANAHAN were also on the show that morning, according to the newspaper.

COOPER left THE VIPER on SEPTEMBER 13th, according to her FACEBOOK page, the same day the alleged incident took place. Her name does not appear on the station’s website.

Listen to the audio exchange here.

