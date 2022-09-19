Management Changes

CUMULUS MEDIA has promoted three members of its SYRACUSE cluster staff.

Top 40 WNTQ (93Q) has upped MD/APD/Afternoon Host RICK ROBERTS to PD/Digital Content Producer; ROBERTS will continue to host afternoons 3-7p (ET); he fills the slot left open with the recent exit of OM/PD TOM MITCHELL.

ROBERTS said, "I'm very excited about the opportunity to lead the amazing 93Q team, with our #1 ranked morning show, TED & AMY, and top-notch local staff.”

Alternative WAQX (95X) PD/Content Production Mgr./Midday Host JOE DETOMASO is adding duties as PD at Sports WSKO-A (THE SCORE 1260), filling the role previously handled by MITCHELL as well. DETOMASO joined 95X in 2003 and was named PD in 2011.

DETOMASO said, “I’m excited to add THE SCORE 1260 to my programming duties here in SYRACUSE. We will continue to expand our audiences on both THE SCORE 1260 and WAQX in the digital footprint thru outstanding relevant local content.”

And 95X APD/Afternoon Host SCOTT DIXON will serve as Content Production Captain for Triple A streaming station THE SGNL. He continues as APD/Afternoon Host at 95X.

DIXON said, "It's an honor to be given the opportunity to be a part of the changes, growth and evolution of CUMULUS SYRACUSE. I look forward to bringing an updated approach to the AAA format on SGNL."

VP/Market Mgr. BETH COUGHLIN said, “These promotions and expanded roles recognize the valuable contributions that JOE DETOMASO, RICK ROBERTS and SCOTT DIXON continue to make in growing our vibrant station brands through outstanding local entertainment content. The deep programming bench strength at CUMULUS SYRACUSE stations is unmatched in the market, and that translates into programming that listeners love and choose every day -- on-air, online and wherever they are.”





Roberts, DeTomaso, Dixon







