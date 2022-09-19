2023 Dates

The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's NATIONAL RADIO TALENT SYSTEM has announced the dates for the 2023 editions of two of its events. The CONFER RADIO TALENT INSTITUTE will take place MAY 22-28, 2023 at BLOOMSBURG UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA, while the KELLAR RADIO TALENT INSTITUTE will be held JUNE 5-14 at APPALACHIAN STATE UNIVERSITY in BOONE, NC.

“An integral part of the RAB’s mission is providing the industry with the tools and resources to help broadcasters attract new sales talent to the medium and enhance radio’s professionalism through training and support,” said RAB Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER. “We were excited to get our feet wet this past year but are so looking forward to forging ahead with our broadcast underwriters, academic partners and industry sponsors in 2023 to continue to excite the next generation of broadcasters.”

Find out more at www.nationalradiotalentsystem.com.

