All Things Go Sponsors Summit

The 2022 ALL THINGS GO MUSIC FESTIVAL returns to the WASHINGTON, DC's MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION on OCTOBER 1st, featuring LORDE, MITSKI, BLEACHERS, LUCY DACUS and KING PRINCESS, among 16 artists across multiple stages. The day before, SIRIUSXM and PANDORA will present the ALL THINGS GO CREATOR SUMMIT for the fourth consecutive year, FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30th at EATON HOTEL in WASHINGTON, DC. Attendance for the SUMMIT is free with RSVP.

THE CREATOR SUMMIT will host panels and programming, including one on WOMEN IN MUSIC (with SIRIUSXM'S LORI MAJEWSKI as moderator, along with music supervisor JEN MALONE and GRAMMY-winning songwriter/producer JENN DECILVEO; another on BEHIND THE MUSIC with PITCHFORK senior editor ANNA GACA, WASSERMAN MUSIC's KIELY MOSIMAN and SIRIUSXM/PANDORA's MARIA FAIR, and a FIRESIDE CHAT with ATG artist BARTEES STRANGE, moderated by NPR MUSIC's MARISSA LORUSSO.

