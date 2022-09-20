PRESS Act Passes

A press shield bill passed the HOUSE on MONDAY (9/19) with unanimous, bipartisan support. The Protect Reporters from Exploitative State Spying (PRESS) Act, introduced by Reps. JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD), JOHN YARMUTH (D-KY), and TED LIEU (D-CA), would protect journalists from being compelled to reveal their sources. The bill now awaits SENATE consideration.

RASKIN said, “Today is a triumphant day for press freedom. With the PRESS Act closer than ever to becoming law, a federal press shield law is within reach that affords journalists protection from government overreach and abuse of the subpoena power. I’m grateful to Representatives YARMUTH and LIEU for their partnership in this effort to make good on this foundational constitutional promise, and I urge our colleagues in the SENATE to advance the central, bipartisan mission of protecting a truly free and unmuzzled press -- by sending this legislation to the president’s desk.”

NAB Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT said, "NAB commends the HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES for passing the PRESS Act with overwhelming bipartisan support. A free press is a necessary and vital hallmark of American democracy, enabling the unencumbered reporting of news and information that affects our communities, our nation and the world. This legislation honors the sanctity of journalists’ relationship with their sources and ensures members of the press may continue their important work without fear or favor. We appreciate the leadership of Reps. RASKIN, LIEU and YARMUTH on this legislation and look forward to working with their counterparts in the SENATE to pass this important bill into law."

