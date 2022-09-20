Chase

THE CONCLAVE is preceding its 2023 in-person return with a series of online "networking workshop" webinars, starting on OCTOBER 6th of this year with BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Chief Content Officer JUSTIN CHASE headlining a workshop, "What Are The 7 Traits Required for Today’s Program Director?"

THE CONCLAVE Chairperson LORI LEWIS said, “As we work to secure a 2023 date, I look forward to encouraging the radio industry with bright minds and thought leaders. JUSTIN CHASE, our first guest, will offer insights for all current and aspiring brand builders running today’s radio stations."

JACOBS MEDIA's SETH RESLER, a CONCLAVE board member who will host each online presentation, said, “I’m excited to bring broadcasters together so that they can not only learn, but also network with each other and build relationships.”

The free workshop has limited seating, so registration is required. Click here to register, and for more information, email LEWIS at lori@lorilewismedia.com.

