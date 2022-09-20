Dillard

GORDAN DILLARD has been named CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP (CMG) EVP/A&R & Artist Development. He will report to CMG Chair & CEO MICHELLE JUBELIRER. In his new position, DILLARD will sign and develop artists for the company, as well as oversee recording projects for new and established artists spanning CMG’s portfolio of labels. Based in HOLLYWOOD, he will work closely with JUBELIRER as a key member of her senior executive team to set the creative direction of the company, but will still maintain a strong presence in New York. DILLARD was most recently with management company SALXCO and will continue to manage DOJA CAT there.

JUBELIRER said, “GORDAN is an artist-first executive with impeccable taste, and I’m thrilled that he’s joined CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP in such an important role. He’s a real team player and an ideal fit for my senior management team, and I know that everyone at our company joins me in welcoming GORDAN to CMG.”

DILLARD added, “I’m excited to join CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP to help drive the discovery and development of artists that will lead the future of music. I’d like to thank MICHELLE for the opportunity and for believing in my vision for this position. I’d like to also thank SAL (Wassim ‘SAL’ Slaiby, Founder/CEO SALXCO) for his mentorship and support as we continue to reach new levels with our clients. I really look forward to seeing the impact this opportunity will have on the culture and the generations to come.”

