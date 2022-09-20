Ramos

INTERSCOPE has named XAVIER RAMOS EVP/Pop & Rock Marketing. He will oversee the creation and execution of marketing plans for the label’s roster of pop and rock artists. RAMOS comes to iNTERSCOPE from FAZE CLAN, a digital native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture. During his nearly four years at the company, RAMOS was responsible for forging important partnerships with such organizations as the NFL, MANCHESTER CITY and DC COMICS, to name a few.

Prior to joining FAZE CLAN, RAMOS had a long history as a marketer for such labels as WARNER BROS. RECORDS, where he spent over a decade, rising to the position of SVP/Marketing. RAMOS began his career at INTERSCOPE RECORDS in 1995 as Dir./Artist Development.

Vice-Chairman/INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M STEVE BERMAN said, “xAVIER has built a track record as a savvy marketer who is an expert at creating and serving a diverse group of communities. His long history as a music marketer in addition to his remarkable tenure at FAZE CLAN make him the perfect executive to lead our marketing team as we continue to create innovative ways to support the artists on our pop and rock roster.”

RAMOS added, “It’s an amazing feeling to return to the label where I started my career. The chance to work alongside JOHN JANICK, STEVE BERMAN and the talented group of executives at INTERSCOPE is a dream come true. I look forward to working with the amazing artists on the INTERSCOPE roster.”

