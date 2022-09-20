Annie Flook (Photo: Propeller)

Social activism and artist website PROPELLER has named ANNIE FLOOK Director Of Artist Partnerships & Business Development. FLOOK joins the company after eight years at WARNER MUSIC GROUP as Head Of Touring & Artist Development at ELEKTRA MUSIC GROUP, Director, Touring & Artist Development at ATLANTIC RECORDS and Manager, Touring & Artist Development at WARNER RECORDS. She will be based in NASHVILLE.

Said FLOOK, “I’ve been fortunate to spend the majority of my career working closely with artists to build their careers through touring. PROPELLER has built a powerful platform to create measurable social impact and I’ve seen firsthand how valuable their campaigns can be when woven into the overall marketing and fan engagement strategy for an artist. I’m incredibly honored to join their team and am excited for the opportunity to help empower artists to authentically build their communities and use their voices for good.”

The NEW JERSEY native got her start working in the Contemporary Music Department at ICM PARTNERS under NICK STORCH and MARSHA VLASIC; during her time at ELEKTRA MUSIC GROUP, she assisted in the creation of the label's charity arm, ELEKTRA GIVES BACK, along with a mentorship program called ELEKTRA WOMEN. She also led the label's 2020 voter registration campaign in partnership with HEADCOUNT, and has been outspoken about raising awareness around the importance of mental health in the artistic community.

Said PROPELLER founder BRANDON DEROUCH, “We got to know ANNIE through working together on social impact campaigns during her time at ELEKTRA. We admired her leadership abilities and genuine desire to push her roster to do more to support causes. We are thrilled to have her on our team to help drive new approaches to PROPELLER’s artist partnerships and beyond.”

