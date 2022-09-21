Top 10 For 2021

BIA ADVISORY SERVICES has released its lists of top 10 billing radio stations and group owners for 2021, and HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON remains on top of all stations with an estimated $70 million in revenue, up 12.9% from 2020 and the only station to exceed its pre-pandemic level from 2019 ($69.8 million). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS-F/LOS ANGELES and AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM)/NEW YORK followed WTOP once again; the top 10 stations were largely unchanged from 2020, with COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB/ATLANTA dropping out of the top 10 to land in 12th place and AUDACY News WCBS-A/NEW YORK making it into the top 10. Seven FMs and three AMs are on the list; Six of the top 10 are spoken word stations, four all-News and two all-Sports, joined by two Top 40s, an AC, and a Hot AC.

On the ownership side, iHEARTMEDIA remains on top with $2.2 billion from 865 stations in 150 markets, a decline from pre-pandemic 2019's $2.56 billion from 858 stations. AUDACY ranked second with $1.345 billion from 231 stations in 47 markets, also down from pre-pandemic levels ($1.6 billion from 235 stations), and CUMULUS was third with $481 million from 407 stations in 85 markets.

