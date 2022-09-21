Kyncl

YOUTUBE Chief Business Officer ROBERT KYNCL has been named CEO of WARNER MUSIC GROUP, effective JANUARY 1st. KYNCL and current CEO STEVE COOPER will serve as co-CEOs for JANUARY, after which KYNCL, a former NETFLIX executive at YOUTUBE since 2010, will continue as sole CEO and will take COOPER's place on the Board of Directors.

A statement from WMG's Board of Directors said, "After a thorough search, we're delighted to be appointing ROBERT KYNCL, who will make an outstanding leader for WMG's continued transformation and success. We thank STEVE for his many accomplishments over more than a decade, and we look forward to welcoming our new CEO in JANUARY."

CCESS INDUSTRIES Founder/Chairman KEN BLAVATNIK said, "ROBERT is the right CEO to meet this moment. His command of technology to serve creativity will unlock new opportunities at scale for artists, songwriters, and their teams. He sees over the horizon to find ways to make world-class entertainment accessible for all.

"It would be difficult to overstate our gratitude to STEVE for all his expertise and hard work. He has done an exceptional job driving the company from decline to growth and spearheading its 2020 IPO. He has established a strong management team and culture, and his tenure at WMG will benefit the music ecosystem for years to come."

KYNCL said, "Music is an incredible creative force, with an unmatched ability to bring emotions, build communities, and propel change. We're just at the beginning of what's possible in recognizing music's true power, value, and reach. Thanks to STEVE and his team, WMG is very well positioned for a future of serving artists and songwriters, as well as their fans. I'm looking forward to partnering with MAX [LOUSADA], GUY [MOOT], CARIANNE [MARSHALL], and all of the company's leadership, and I thank WMG's Board of Directors, LEN, and STEVE, for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at this iconic company."

COOPER said, "ROBERT is a fantastic choice for CEO. He's a hugely talented executive who'll bring dynamic energy to WMG and the music entertainment business. He'll have world-class partners in WMG's senior management and global team. I'm very proud of all we've accomplished together, attracting and nurturing amazing artists and songwriters, while leading the industry in the use of new technologies and the expansion into emerging markets. After a smooth handover with ROBERT is complete, I'm looking forward to becoming a full-time fan of the best team in the business."

