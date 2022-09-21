BEASLEY Active Rock WRIF/DETROIT morning show "DAVE & CHUCK THE FREAK," already airing on three other BEASLEY stations, is entering national syndication via KEY NETWORKS. The show, hosted by DAVE HUNTER and "CHUCK THE FREAK" URQUHART with LISA WAY, ANDY GREEN, JAMES CAMPBELL, JASON WATSON, and AL BECK, airs on Classic Rock WBOS/BOSTON, Classic Rock WPBB (98.7 THE SHARK)/TAMPA, and Rock WRXK (96K-ROCK)/FORT MYERS.

“We have been self-syndicating DAVE & CHUCK THE FREAK on many of BEASLEY’s rock stations for the past few years and have enjoyed ratings growth on ALL the brands carrying the show,” said BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Chief Content Officer JUSTIN CHASE. “The content is absolutely hilarious, and the show characters have made a deep connection with audiences in our markets. Now that we have a proven model for success, we’re excited to share it with other broadcasters who want a winning show on their stations too!”

“We are continually amazed at how far the show has progressed over the years, and are so excited to take it to the next level on more stations across the country,” said HUNTER. “We love the fact that even more folks can join the party with us every morning.”

KEY NETWORKS COO DENNIS GREEN said, “KEY NETWORKS continues to bring the best talent to the syndicated marketplace and that is never more true than with DAVE & CHUCK THE FREAK. This show is a proven winner and ratings juggernaut. We already have stations ready to come on board and shake up mornings around the country. Ready to rock your mornings and not be like anything else on the radio?... Then you are ready for DAVE & CHUCK THE FREAK!”

Top: Dave, Chuck, and the crew



« see more Net News