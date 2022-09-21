Brooks (Photo: Jason Davis for NSAI)

The NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NASI) held its fifth annual NASHVILLE SONGWRITER AWARDS show last night (9/20) at NASHVILLE'S RYMAN AUDITORIUM, with GARTH BROOKS accepting the "KRIS KRISTOFFERSON Lifetime Achievement Award." Introduced by his wife, TRISHA YEARWOOD, BROOKS told the audience, "There is nobody more important to music than the songwriters."

TAYLOR SWIFT took home the "Songwriter/Artist of the Decade" award, and surprised the audience by performing "All Too Well (10-Minute Version)." Said SWIFT, "I’m up here receiving this beautiful award for a decade of work, and I can’t possibly explain how nice that feels. Because the way I see it, this is an award that celebrates a culmination of moments. Challenges. Gauntlets laid down. Albums I’m proud of. Triumphs. Strokes of luck or misfortune. Loud, embarrassing errors and the subsequent recovery from those mistakes, and the lessons learned from all of it."

ASHLEY GORLEY was awarded "Songwriter Of The Decade." GORLEY has written 62 #1 singles, has more than 300 songs recorded and is an eight-time ASCAP "Country Songwriter Of The Year" winner. "Songwriter Of The Year" also went to GORLEY, and the "Presidents Keystone Award" went to SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING Chairman/CEO JON PLATT.

"Buy Dirt," recorded by JORDAN DAVIS and LUKE BRYAN, took home the honors as "Song Of The Year." It was written by DAVIS and brother JACOB DAVIS, alongside another set of brothers, JOSH JENKINS and MATT JENKINS.

"Songwriter/Artist Of The Year" went to MATTHEW WEST. This marks only the second time that the winner in this category has been a predominately Christian artist.

The winners were also announced in NSAI's unique "10 Songs I Wish I'd Written" category. This is voted on by NASHVILLE songwriters, and was a much-anticipated part of the show. Because of a tie, the 11 winners were "7500 OBO"; "abcdefu"; "23"; "You Should Probably Leave"; "Fancy Like"; "Knowing You"; "Sand In My Boots"; "Half Of My Hometown"; "Never Wanted To Be That Girl"; "Till You Can't"; and "Things A Man Ought To Know."

In addition to SWIFT, other performers during the nearly four-hour show included WEST, LUKE COMBS, THOMAS RHETT, SAM HUNT, KELSEA BALLERINI, LARRY FLEET, WALKER HAYES, LITTLE BIG TOWN, PARMALEE, HARDY and more.

