"BONE VALLEY," the first new podcast under the recently-announced partnership between LAVA FOR GOOD PODCASTS and iHEARTMEDIA's iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK (NET NEWS 9/9), is debuting TODAY (9/21). The show, hosted by PULITZER PRIZE-winning author GILBERT KING and telling the story of LEO SCHOFIELD's battle to be released from a life sentence for the murder of his wife MICHELLE after evidence of his innocence and a convicted serial killer's confession of the crime surfaced, released the first two of nine episodes TODAY.

“We spent four years of our lives investigating this case, and anyone who listens to Bone Valley is going to be shocked and outraged by what we’ve uncovered,” said KING, author of the best seller "DEVIL IN THE GROVE: THURGOOD MARSHALL, THE GROVELAND BOYS, AND THE DAWN OF A NEW AMERICA". “Above all, this series exposes how the wrongful conviction of LEO SCHOFIELD allowed MICHELLE’s real murderer to escape justice and kill more people in FLORIDA.”

“This truly is a case like no other. LEO SCHOFIELD maintains his innocence as he sits behind bars for this murder, while JEREMY SCOTT has credibly and voluntarily confessed but was never charged for it,” said LAVA FOR GOOD CEO JASON FLOM. “The state of FLORIDA believes neither of them. We hope that by revealing the parallel narratives of these two men, we will finally expose the truth and bring about the justice that LEO has awaited for over three decades.”

"BONE VALLEY" was previously announced as part of the announcement of the LAVA FOR GOOD-iHEART deal.

