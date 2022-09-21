Upfront

SKYVIEW NETWORKS held an upfront presentation online WEDNESDAY (9/21) hosted by BIG MACHINE RECORDS artists TIM McGRAW and CARLY PEARCE, unveiling some of the company's new partnerships and products.

Among SKYVIEW's new partnerships are BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL, "BOB AND SHERI," "THROWBACK NATION RADIO," and MERUELO MEDIA Spanish Rhythmic KLLI (CALI 93.9)/LOS ANGELES' "LA VALE SHOW" with ANGELICA VALE.

The presentation for advertising agency buyers, with appearances by Pres./Network Partnerships/CRO JEANNE-MARIE CONDO, Pres./CEO STEVE JONES, and many of the company's hosts, also showed off SKYVIEW's digital offerings, its music shows for various formats, multicultural programming, host-read ads and integrated sponsorships, special packages and promotions, news products, military network, AG NETWORK, BETTING NETWORK, sports partnerships, and technology offerings.

In a release issued after the presentation, CONDO said, referring to the Upfront's theme, “Power of Momentum is a driving force for SKYVIEW -- seeking every opportunity to go above and beyond for our ad partners and deliver for their brands. Our ingenuity combined with our exceptional content and advertising strategies are what define us as an industry leader. I’m thrilled for the opportunities that lie ahead to take our audience connections to new levels in 2023.”

“I am thrilled about the continued expansion of our multicultural platform through the voices of our exceptional talent,” said VP/Content Development and Syndication RICO COLINDRES. “The new additions coming in 2023 will be tremendous building blocks for our portfolio, and it is a privilege to work with these creative minds in audio. You can have a great signal and play the hits, but authenticity and content are the key factors to creating syndication success.”

JONES said, “Our focus is seeking out and implementing the most innovative and effective solutions that grow our business and serve our partners in a way that is unmatched in the industry. I am proud of the Upfront Show today that presented our partners with the continued evolution and success SKYVIEW is achieving.”

« see more Net News