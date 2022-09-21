December 3 & 4

MUSE, JACK WHITE, JIMMY EAT WORLD, PHOENIX, YUNGBLUD, BEACH WEATHER, BOYWITHUKE, half alive and THE MAINE will play the first of two days at the Second Annual AUDACY BEACH FESTIVAL. The two-day Alternative festival will take place DECEMBER 3rd and DECEMBER 4th on the beach in FORT LAUDERDALE, FL.

Tickets are on sale now at AudacyBeachFestival.com. They will give $1 from every ticket sold to REVERB, a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to empowering millions of individuals to take action toward a better future for people and the planet.

The lineup for day two of the AUDACY BEACH FESTIVAL on 12/4 will be announced on OCTOBER 5th.

