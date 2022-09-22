Now Data Partners

Data and insights company LUMINATE has announced a new partnership with leading airplay monitoring service MEDIABASE. Effective DECEMBER 2022, MEDIABASE will power LUMINATE’s reporting on radio’s music activity in the U.S. and CANADA, as LUMINATE transitions from BDS, which will take place by year’s end.

In addition to this announcement, LUMINATE has revealed plans for a new, modernized client and user platform, housing all of the company’s data offerings. MEDIABASE is the first of many new data partners that will contribute intelligence to the new LUMINATE platform, which is slated for launch in 2023; more details in the coming months.

LUMINATE CEO ROB JONAS announced at SXSW this past MARCH the company’s rebrand from P-MRC DATA, and before that NIELSEN MUSIC, to LUMINATE showcasing LUMINATE’s platforms -- from music streaming numbers, to diversity and inclusion stats across film and TV -- as being key to identifying trends that serve as both markers of where we are and where we are headed as content consumers.

JONAS commented on TODAY’s announcement, saying, “MEDIABASE has proven itself to be the most trusted and referenced radio data provider in today’s fast-moving, ever-changing music industry. At LUMINATE, we pride ourselves in being able to provide our clients - whether they be major record labels, tech companies, film studios, TV networks or indie music powerhouses - with the absolute best information they need to operate and grow their businesses. This new partnership allows us to do just that.”

MEDIABASE President & CEO PHILIPPE GENERALI added, “This new strategic partnership allows us the opportunity to be innovative in our approach to radio monitoring and to further ours and LUMINATE’s positions as undisputed experts in music data.”

LUMINATE currently owns and operates radio tracking service BDS, which is used to service its clients’ radio data needs, including powering BILLBOARD’s iconic radio charts and other charts incorporating radio data, including the BILLBOARD HOT 100. During the transition from BDS to MEDIABASE, there will be no disruption in radio services provided by LUMINATE, which is currently expanding operations in its NEW YORK, LOS ANGELES and TAMPA offices and continues to add to its global team.

« see more Net News