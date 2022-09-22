Still Blue And Gold

AUDACY Sports KGMZ (95.7 THE GAME)/SAN FRANCISCO and the GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS have inked a multiyear extension of their radio broadcast deal. The reigning NBA champion WARRIORS have aired on THE GAME since the 2016-17 season; TIM ROYE will return as play-by-play voice, with crosstown CUMULUS Sports KNBR-A-F host TOM TOLBERT as home game analyst and JIM BARNETT as road game analyst.

“We’re ecstatic to continue our partnership with 95.7 THE GAME and the AUDACY team,” said WARRIORS Pres./COO BRANDON SCHNEIDER. “They have been an incredible partner for the last six years, documenting one of the greatest runs in NBA history, and have built a powerful presence in the BAY AREA sports media landscape.”

AUDACY SAN FRANCISCO Regional VP STACEY KAUFFMAN said, "We’ve been so fortunate to give listeners a front row seat to the sounds of three championships over the last decade, and we're thrilled to extend our partnership with the NBA's premier franchise."

