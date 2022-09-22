October 19th

PODCAST RADIO has announced initial sessions and sponsors for its PODCAST FUTURES event at NAB SHOW NEW YORK on OCTOBER 19th. The event, running 10a-5p (ET) at the JAVITS CENTER, will include sessions with TARGETSPOT, NUVOODOO, EVERGREEN PODCASTS, XPERI, and a keynote by JACOBS MEDIA's FRED JACOBS. Tickets are on sale now.

PODCAST RADIO CEO GERRY EDWARDS said, “We’ll have fresh insights into podcast consumption, monetisation, trends and technology as well as sharing details of how PODCAST RADIO will be growing in the US and our bold, ambitious new idea to present content in the future. It’ll be an exciting day full of unmissable content.”

NAB EVP/Managing Dir., Global Connections and Events CHRIS BROWN added, “PODCAST RADIO offers an insight into the latest trends reshaping audio entertainment and the cutting-edge programming that captures audiences’ attention. We look forward to exploring this evolving form of storytelling with PODCAST RADIO at NAB SHOW NEW YORK.”

Find out more and register at podcastfutures.com.

« see more Net News