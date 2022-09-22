Mardavich and Losordo

PRX's RADIOTOPIA has promoted Senior Director of Content and "RADIOTOPIA PRESENTS" Co-Executive Producer AUDREY MARDAVICH to Executive Producer and Network Operations Manager and TRAX Managing Producer YOOREE LOSORDO to Director of Network Operations. Both will also manage production of “RADIOTOPIA PRESENTS.”

“RADIOTOPIA is a home for independent, visionary audio. I’m thrilled to take on the role of Executive Producer, supporting the most talented creators in our industry to make audio that aligns with their interests, values, and ambitions,” said MARDAVICH. “I’m also honored to bring even more shows and listeners into our creator-first community. Our hope is that in a crowded podcasting landscape, RADIOTOPIA’s shows stand out.”

“I’ve been a longtime fan of RADIOTOPIA, even before joining PRX,” said LOSORDO. “I’m grateful that now I’m in a position to support the work of our incredible producers and to contribute to the ongoing vision of the network.”

