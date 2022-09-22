Now With Cumulus

HALA TAPA's YAP MEDIA podcast network has signed up with CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK for distribution, marketing, and advertising sales.

The deal includes the flagship "YOUNG AND PROFITING (YAP)" podcast, "CREATING CONFIDENCE WITH HEATHER MONAHAN," "TRUE UNDERDOG WITH JAYSON WALLER," "A FEMININE IMPRESSION WITH DR. MICHELLE DAF," "THE MURDAUGH FAMILY MURDERS WITH MATT HARRIS AND SETON TUCKER," "CHAPTER A DAY AUDIO BIBLE READ BY PASTOR JOHN STANGE," and "THE GREATNESS MACHINE WITH DARIUS MIRSHAHZADEH."

