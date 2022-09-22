Detroit

iHEARTMEDIA R&B WMXD (MIX 92.3)/DETROIT will hold their 23rd ANNUAL SISTA STRUT BREAST CANCER WALK. It will take place at 10a (ET) on OCTOBER 1st at SPIRIT PLAZA in DETROIT. The funds raised will benefit HENRY FORD HEALTH's support services for breast cancer patients in METRO DETROIT through GAME ON CANCER.

PD CHERON SANDERS said, "As a Breast Cancer survivor, I understand the importance of support during treatment. My hope is that our 23rd annual SISTA STRUT event will make a difference in the lives of women who are battling this disease by providing critical services at no cost. MIX 92.3 is committed to supporting the health and well-being of the Black community in METRO DETROIT.”

SANDERS will also host the event as it celebrates survivors and honors the memory of loved ones. Participants are encouraged to sign up online in advance of the event to secure their spot. Registration is available through FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30th. For more information, visit here.

« see more Net News